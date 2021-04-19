Sheffield Wednesday fans have reacted to news of a European Super League coming into action.

The Premier League’s ‘big six’ have all agreed to join a new European Super League, with six other teams from Europe having agreed to do likewise, and plans for three more to join.

It’s news that has sent shock waves throughout the footballing community, with fans largely against the idea of a breakaway league.

As for the likes of Sheffield Wednesday, the restructuring could have an effect on them if it comes into play in time for next season – plans are to start the league as soon as possible.

With teams facing expulsion from the Premier League, it could bring up teams from the Championship and potentially have a say on this season’s relegated teams in the second-tier.

Nothing like such has been confirmed or even reported yet, but it’s not stopped these Sheffield Wednesday fans from debating the European Super League:

We would still manage to get relegated #europeansuperleague #swfc — Dan (@Danjk1984) April 19, 2021

Is the breakaway Super League so much of a different idea to what 20 clubs did to the Football League when setting up the Premier League to keep more TV money for themselves? Clubs including Wednesday? #swfc — Not Really Nigel Short (@nigel_short) April 19, 2021

For what it’s worth, I don’t care about this so called ‘European Super League’. They can do whatever they want. It doesn’t change the fact that we’ll be playing Forest Green and Accrington Stanley next season. #SWFC — James Mappin (@jamesmappin) April 19, 2021

With all this #superleague talk, I bet Chansiri is still scratching his head and puzzled on how #swfc haven't been invited to compete. — ross williams (@rlw84) April 19, 2021

Chansiri set to blame fans on Twitter for #swfc not been invited to join the European super league 😂 — Steve (@stevenowls) April 19, 2021

Kick 6 super league clubs out, promote 6 from champ, and move rest of champ up 6 places, promote 6 from league 1. The Wendy's staying up #swfc — Luke Unwin (@unwin_luke) April 19, 2021

BREAKING: Chansiri no longer worst football club owner in the UK. #swfc — Aaron (@aaron1867) April 19, 2021