Hull City hold an option to extend Reece Burke’s contract by another year this summer.

The Tigers have the choice to keep him for another season, as detailed in a report by Hull Live when he joined.

Burke, who is 24 years old, joined the club in 2018 from West Ham United and penned a three-year deal running until this summer.

The centre-back has since made 109 appearances in all competitions for the East Yorkshire outfit.

Hull City are on the brink of promotion back to the Championship and can seal it tomorrow night with a win over Sunderland and other results going their way.

Burke has played 36 games in all competitions for Grant McCann’s side this season and has chipped in with five goals from defence.

He started his career at West Ham United and went on to play 15 times for their first-team as a youngster, as well as having loan spells away in the Football League at Bradford City, Wigan Athletic and Bolton Wanderers to gain experience.

Burke made the decision to leave Hammers three years ago when Hull City came calling and has since enjoyed plenty of game time at the KCOM Stadium. The Tigers forked out around £1.5 million to land him.

He adds more competition and depth to their backline and Hull are likely to exercise their option to keep him if they are promoted.

Should Hull keep Burke?