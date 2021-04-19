Speaking to The Northern Echo, Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock confirmed he would like to build his team around Grant Hall, Jonny Howson, Paddy McNair and Duncan Watmore next season.

Middlesbrough looked to be in with a chance of making the Championship play-offs just weeks ago. But a string of poor performances and ultimately poor results has seen them slip down the table to 11th.

Recently manager Neil Warnock has spoken out on the need for a rebuild in the summer. Strikers. wingers and a goalkeeper look to be the priority.

He stated that some players don’t necessarily want to be at the club and will likely move on in the transfer window and could also need replacing. But Warnock confirmed he is very happy with a handful of players.

“I have told the players like Grant Hall, Jonny Howson, Paddy McNair, Duncan Watmore that they will enjoy next season when I have sorted it all out because we want people like that who want to be here. That is what we want,” he said.

Along with those he knows he wants to keep, he has also given an interview stating he knows which players need to ‘get out’ of the club.

What was particularly telling was the fact that after he said this he went on to discuss defender Djed Spence, labelling him ‘irresponsible’. The right-back has come under fire from supporters in recent weeks and now Warnock looks to be growing unsympathetic to his less than expected performances each week.

Along with Spence there are question marks over the futures of the likes of Hayden Coulson, Jordan Archer, Hayden Coulson, Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, and Marvin Johnson. Striker duo Ashley Fletcher and Britt Assombalonga are expected to also depart with their current contracts up at the end of the season.

Whilst there are decisions to make on loanees Marcus Bettinelli, Yannick Bolasie, and Neeskens Kebano.