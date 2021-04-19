AFC Wimbledon striker Joe Pigott scored his 50th goal for the club last time out against Swindon Town.

He has managed 19 goals in all competitions this season and is helping the Dons’ push for survival in League One.

Pigott, who is 27 years old, is out of contract this summer and Mark Robinson’s side will face a battle to keep hold of him amid interest from elsewhere.

TEAMtalk have suggested Derby County, Birmingham City and Swansea City are keen.

Read: Swansea City target faces uncertain Sheffield United future

Pigott has is pleased to have hit his landmark goal for AFC Wimbledon and has told their official club website: “That’s massive. I was actually thinking about it the other day when I was on 49. So to hit it on Saturday was brilliant. It’s a really nice achievement.

“When I came here, I scored with pretty much my first touch and I had no idea that I’d go on to hit 50 goals. There’s been a few nice goals in there too.”

Read: Ex-Birmingham City man handed new coaching role

Pigott scored as the Dons beat Swindon Town 4-1 last time out to go five points clear of the relegation zone.

He has been a key player for them since joining in 2018 and they will be desperate to fend off interest from the Championship and tie him down on a new contract.

Prior to his move to the Dons, he previously had spells with the likes of Charlton Athletic, Southend United, Luton Town and Cambridge United.

Will Pigott be at AFC Wimbledon next season?