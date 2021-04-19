Brentford striker Ivan Toney has opened up on his Newcastle United past on TalkSPORT this morning, saying the move ‘might have been too soon.

Toney, 25, has become one England’s finest goal-scorers over the past two seasons. After notching 24 League One goals in 32 outings last season, he earned himself a move to Brentford where he’s since netted 29 in 40 Championship outings.

He’s on the brink of becoming a Premier League striker, but the Englishman’s journey hasn’t been plain sailing – he left Northampton Town for Newcastle United in 2015, would featured four times for the Magpies in the 2015/16 season and then find himself being loaned out.

Toney went on five separate loan spells before departing the club for Posh in 2018 – a move which has proved fruitful since.

Speaking on TalkSPORT this morning, Toney said:

I moved to Newcastle at 18-years-old. From a young boy, moving from Northampton to the Premier League is something I’ve been wanting to do and I feel like, looking back at it now, it might have been too soon. If I could go back and change it I would’ve done the journey that I did when I was 22, 23, when I move to Peterborough and made my way up the ranks. Nevertheless, when I was Newcastle, I learned so much, playing with Premier League players, you start to pick up their qualities and their mentality – it was a great experience but moving on to Peterborough, when I started my journey then it was a lot better.

Newcastle were loosely linked with a return for the striker earlier in the season. Now though, it looks as though Toney will definitely be playing Premier League football next season – be that with Brentford or not.

All of Arsenal, Leeds United, West Ham and Wolves have been strongly linked with the Brentford man, who might yet fire the Bees to promotion from the Championship.

A lot to look forward to for the 25-year-old, whose journey can inspire many like him.