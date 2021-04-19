Portsmouth are in talks with forward Alfie Stanley over a new contract.

Negotiations are underway between Portsmouth and the youngster over a fresh deal, as detailed in a report by The News.

Pompey released the likes of Harry Kavanagh, Taylor Seymour, Charlie Bell, Harvey Rew, Eoin Teggart and Gerard Storey from their youth ranks last week.

However, they hoping to strike a new deal with Stanley and have plans to loan him out next season to get more first-team experience under his belt.

Stanley, who is 20 years old, has risen up through Portsmouth’s academy and was loaned out to non-league in September last year to Bognos Regis Town.

He played eight times for the Rocks but failed to get on the scoresheet before returning to Fratton Park.

The attacker made his Portsmouth debut in an EFL Trophy clash against West Ham United’s Under-21’s in November before making his second appearance for the League One side against Cheltenham Town.

They are the only two games he has played so far but a loan away next term will help him get more game time.

Portsmouth are currently sat in 7th place and Danny Cowley’s side have their sights set on reaching the Play-Offs. They are outside the top six on goal difference with a game in hand on Oxford United above them.

They have one eye on next season with talks underway with Stanley over a new contract.

