Port Vale fans may well see Leon Legge stay for another season next term.

The experienced defender ‘is likely to have triggered a new deal through an appearance clause’, as per a report by Stoke On Trent Live.

Port Vale have some key decisions to make this summer on players who are out of contract this summer, including the likes of Luke Joyce, Tom Pope and Scott Brown.

Legge, who is 35 years old, has also entered the final couple of months of his current contract but is likely to stick around for another 12 months.

He has been a mainstay in the Valiants’ side over the past three seasons, making 116 appearances in all competitions.

Keeping him for another campaign will be a boost for Darrell Clarke’s side as he adds more experience into their ranks.

Legge made his name at Brentford and spent four years with the London club from 2009 to 2013. He played 115 games for the Bees before moving on to Gillingham.

He then stayed with the Gills for three seasons before switching to Cambridge United.

Legge has impressed at Port Vale since making the move up north in 2018 and appears in line for a new deal after making enough appearances this term.

It is a big summer ahead at Vale Park with Clarke gearing up for his first full campaign at the club. They are poised to finish in mid-table this season.

Will Legge be at Port Vale next season?