Brentford striker Ivan Toney told TalkSPORT how he was ‘close’ to joining Celtic, but the club ‘weren’t keen on him’ at the time.

Toney, 24, was linked with a move to Celtic before he joined Brentford last summer. After netting 24 goals in 32 League One games last season, the former Peterborough United man was linked to a host of clubs throughout Europe.

Celtic were one of those teams linked – they were weighing up a move for the Englishman who was ‘keen’ on the move. But speaking on TalkSPORT this morning, Toney revealed how the Scottish giants weren’t actually keen on the signing:

It was actually very close [a move to Celtic]. I went up there, spoke to everybody, I was actually at the training ground looking around, so it got to them stages. But I just don’t think they were too keen on signing me. But I guess it’s their miss now.

Having seen how well he’s performed this season, Celtic will no doubt be kicking themselves. They’ve lost their Scottish crown to Rangers after what’s been a disastrous season, with the club now managerless following Neil Lennon’s departure earlier in the year.

Toney has scored 29 Championship goals in 40 league appearances for the Bees so far and now looks set to be a Premier League player in time for next season, be that with Brentford or not.

The likes of Arsenal, Leeds United and West Ham have all been strongly linked going into the summer, but the West London club could hold out for upwards of £35million for the striker.

Thomas Frank’s side sit in 4th-place of the Championship table, now with an eight-point gap to the top two.

Up next for them is a home clash v Cardiff City tomorrow night.