Rangers winger Josh McPake says there is more to come from him on loan at Harrogate Town, as per a report by the Yorkshire Post.

The teenager has scored four goals in 21 games since moving to League Two in January.

McPake, who is 19 years old, is believed to be on the radar of QPR and Bristol City going into this summer, as reported by Football Insider.

Harrogate saw off competition from league rivals Salford City and Forest Green Rovers to land him this past winter.

He has said: “Earlier on in my loan here I was getting a bit frustrated because things weren’t coming together as often as I would have liked but now I’m starting to feel a bit more confident with my finishing and it is all starting to come together now.

“There is definitely more to come, however. I’m not done yet. Obviously we’ve got another four league games and then the [FA Trophy] final at Wembley so I want to finish my loan on a high.”

McPake was given the green light to leave Rangers on loan again in January to get some more first-team experience under his belt.

He has spent the first-half of this season on loan at Greenock Morton and played 10 times in all competitions for the Scottish Championship outfit before returning to Steven Gerrard’s side.

He has risen up through the youth ranks at Ibrox and has played once for their senior side to date, coming in a Europa League clash against Gibraltese side St Joseph’s.

McPake is a wanted man going into this summer, with QPR and Bristol City linked, and is aiming to carry on impressing between now and the end of the season.

