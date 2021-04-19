Nottingham Forest fans have reacted to news of a European Super League.

It’s been years in the making, but now it looks like a European Super League is gathering pace, with the Premier League’s big six having all agreed to join.

They’re joined by six other teams from Europe with plans for three more to join eventually – those English clubs who join face expulsion from the Premier League.

It’s a move that’s been condemned by both the Premier League and UEFA, with fans right across the footballing world sharing their dismay online.

Nottingham Forest fans have joined the debate – as much as they’re not in favour of the breakaway league, it could present a more realistic chance of top flight football at the City Ground.

Plans are to start the league as soon as possible, but no date or timeline has yet been reported. See what these Nottingham Forest fans had to say on Twitter about the news:

Would argue that most real fans of PL teams esp these so called big 6 don't or more accurately can't afford to watch them anymore. It's long since sold out to £ so this #europeansuperleague is the next logical step. Quite happy to support #nffc to be honest. — Peter Walker (@woolly80) April 19, 2021

Big six supporters don’t have a club any more. Only a franchise. The clubs involved should be called Liverpool FF etc or follow the Prince convention and called ‘the club formerly known as Liverpool’. Their actions have reduced them to merely a business. #nffc #bbcfootball — Forest FanBase (@ForestFanBase) April 19, 2021

Fascinated to see if our owner has a view on this. Will he be disgusted…or will he fancy getting Olympiakos in the competition as a qualifier? #nffc — Andrew Brookes (@andrewbrookes84) April 19, 2021

Nottingham Forest won the European Cup, TWICE back to back and were at the top of the footballing world. They also got relegated to the THIRD TIER of the football pyramid. This is what's unique and special about our game. What an absolute disgrace. #nffc #europeansuperleague — Jamie (@JamieBriody) April 19, 2021

I’m happy that my team, two times European Cup winners Forest, haven’t signed up for this stupid Super League #NFFC #BoycottEuropeanSuperLeague — Wayne Morledge (@ilsonfan) April 19, 2021