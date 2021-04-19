Swindon Town are in need of a new permanent boss for next season after John Sheridan’s departure.

Tommy Wright is in charge of the Robins until the end of this campaign. Here are five long-term candidates-

Paul Tisdale

He is an experienced boss in the Football League and is an option for the Wiltshire club. The former Exeter City, MK Dons and Bristol Rovers is currently available and will be weighing up his next move in the game.

Mark Cooper

Could he return to the County Ground for another spell? The 52-year-old managed Swindon from 2013 to 2015 and almost guided them to the Championship. He has been sacked by Forest Green Rovers recently and is a candidate.

Phil Parkinson

The former Bradford City and Bolton Wanderers boss was dismissed by Sunderland earlier this season. He would be a decent option for the Robins, especially if they drop into League Two as he knows what it takes to get out of that division. However, he may hold out for a League One job this summer.

Sol Campbell

He is patiently waiting for his next opportunity following spells at Macclesfield Town and Southend United. Could Swindon hand him another chance?

Sam Ricketts

The ex-Wales international was sacked by Shrewsbury Town 13 games into this season and is available. He left Wrexham to take over the Shrews in December 2018 and spent just under two years at New Meadow.

Who would you want, Swindon fans?