News has broke today that the Premier League’s ‘big six’ teams have agreed to join a breakaway, European Super League.

Plans are for the European Super League to start as soon as possible. It’s set to be made up of 15 teams, with 12 having already agreed to join and a further three expected to do so.

Both UEFA and the Premier League have condemned those who’ve agreed to join the European Super League, who could yet face expulsion from the English leagues.

Meanwhile, further down the Football League Pyramid, fan are starting to get excited about how high their team could climb in the England rankings.

QPR fans have joined the party – should all go to plan, then the Premier League will be needing extra participants for next season and the seasons after.

There could be a chance that teams like QPR could find themselves back in the top flight sooner than planned.

See what these QPR fans are saying on the European Super League announcement:

If they do wipe the dirty dozens trophies, would that mean it would go to second place? I’ll just leave this tweet here… #SuperLeaque #QPR pic.twitter.com/vsYocnC3u2 — James Beck (@jamessbeckk) April 19, 2021

The four biggest teams now left in Europe #QPR pic.twitter.com/ydcXb91QgT — TALKQPR (@TALK_QPR) April 19, 2021

Give me the furthest possible away day on a Tuesday night, drinking in the Bush at Saturday lunchtimes and annual Cup exits at the first attempt over any of this #QPR 💙🤍💙 — Tom Holder (@tomholder27) April 19, 2021

Proud of QPR not getting involved in this Super league business……pure greed…..#QPR #SuperLeague — Christian Harber (@QPR1980) April 19, 2021

If these teams get kicked out of the league… we really need to throw some money at it next year and go for promotion. #QPR — sonnyStacks (@StacksSonny) April 18, 2021

Imagine they promote 1-5 in championship the 6/9th place go into the playoffs and #QPR somehow end up in the EPL next season lol — Ronnie_QPR (@CiaRon87) April 18, 2021

Hold on, #QPR fans. When the #Greedy6 get booted out, 9 may go up from the #championship. QPR are currently 9th… #europeansuperleague — Andy Lynam (@andylynam) April 18, 2021