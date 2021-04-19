News has broke today that the Premier League’s ‘big six’ teams have agreed to join a breakaway, European Super League.

Plans are for the European Super League to start as soon as possible. It’s set to be made up of 15 teams, with 12 having already agreed to join and a further three expected to do so.

Both UEFA and the Premier League have condemned those who’ve agreed to join the European Super League, who could yet face expulsion from the English leagues.

READ: Sheffield United could appoint current PL boss

Meanwhile, further down the Football League Pyramid, fan are starting to get excited about how high their team could climb in the England rankings.

QPR fans have joined the party – should all go to plan, then the Premier League will be needing extra participants for next season and the seasons after.

There could be a chance that teams like QPR could find themselves back in the top flight sooner than planned.

See what these QPR fans are saying on the European Super League announcement: