Today, news has broke that the Premier League’s ‘big six’ have agreed to join the European Super League, which will begin ‘as soon as possible’.

The Premier League’s ‘big six’, and six of Europe’s major teams from other countries have all agreed to join a breakaway league.

It’s a plan that’s been years in the making and the clubs’ agreeing to it has been condemned by both UEFA and the Premier League.

There’s set to be a further three clubs that join the European Super League, and those clubs from England who opt to join are facing ‘expulsion’ from the Premier League.

READ: Sheffield United could make shock appointment of current PL boss

Obviously, the news has sparked a global uproar from football fans, and Coventry City fans aren’t shying away from letting their feelings be known.

Whilst the vast majority of football fans are against the idea, it largely won’t affect teams like Coventry City playing below the Premier League, but the game’s cash-driven foci has left many football fans angry this morning.

See what these Coventry City fans had to say on the news: