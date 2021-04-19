Today, news has broke that the Premier League’s ‘big six’ have agreed to join the European Super League, which will begin ‘as soon as possible’.

The Premier League’s ‘big six’, and six of Europe’s major teams from other countries have all agreed to join a breakaway league.

It’s a plan that’s been years in the making and the clubs’ agreeing to it has been condemned by both UEFA and the Premier League.

There’s set to be a further three clubs that join the European Super League, and those clubs from England who opt to join are facing ‘expulsion’ from the Premier League.

Obviously, the news has sparked a global uproar from football fans, and Coventry City fans aren’t shying away from letting their feelings be known.

Whilst the vast majority of football fans are against the idea, it largely won’t affect teams like Coventry City playing below the Premier League, but the game’s cash-driven foci has left many football fans angry this morning.

See what these Coventry City fans had to say on the news:

these "big 6" are the epitome of the kid who takes their ball and goes home…who finds out everyone else got another ball and had a better time without them #SuperLeague #PUSB @Coventry_City — stuart taylor (@stutaylor2020) April 19, 2021

Tbf, if Cov are invited to the European breakaway league as a token gesture for missing out in 1987/88, then I’m all for it… Or maybe @UEFA can invite us to the Europa/Champs to make up the numbers!! #PUSB — anthony (@Anthony_Hornsby) April 19, 2021

I have cried tears of joy, and tears of despair watching my team. But one thing I know is that I’m so glad I support a real football club. Nothing beats that @Coventry_City #PUSB — Sue Medlock (@susiebluesky) April 19, 2021

Might not be in the right place but this is a real club. #PUSB pic.twitter.com/K5zJuYYZCT — Ev (@SwiftHigh5) April 19, 2021

The day the #SuperLeague was announced too. Coincidence? No chance… #PUSB — Scott Bowers (@ScottBowers) April 19, 2021

If Coventry City can’t aspire to play in it someday then it isn’t football. Period. #pusb — Joseph (@Jojosdojo) April 19, 2021