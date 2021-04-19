Birmingham City claimed an all-important 1-0 win away to Rotherham United in the Championship yesterday, thanks to a second-half goal from Harlee Dean.

Lee Bowyer’s Birmingham City side have now pulled nine-points clear of Rotherham United who remain in 22nd-place of the Championship table, with Blues now 19th after a run of one defeat in Bowyer’s opening six games in charge.

Yesterday though was a real slog – Rotherham frustrated Birmingham who were left feeding on scraps for much of the game, before Dean broke the deadlock on 88-minutes.

There were a number of players who struggled yesterday, but Jonathan Leko garnered a lot of praise.

The man who Bowyer sold to Birmingham City going into this season has struggled – he’s not scored in any of his 30 Championship appearances for Blues, and ran into more criticism yesterday.

But on the whole, fans rated his work rate, his pace and relentlessness that unsettled the Rotherham United back-line yesterday.

