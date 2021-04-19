Birmingham City claimed an all-important 1-0 win away to Rotherham United in the Championship yesterday, thanks to a second-half goal from Harlee Dean.

Lee Bowyer’s Birmingham City side have now pulled nine-points clear of Rotherham United who remain in 22nd-place of the Championship table, with Blues now 19th after a run of one defeat in Bowyer’s opening six games in charge.

Yesterday though was a real slog – Rotherham frustrated Birmingham who were left feeding on scraps for much of the game, before Dean broke the deadlock on 88-minutes.

There were a number of players who struggled yesterday, but Jonathan Leko garnered a lot of praise.

The man who Bowyer sold to Birmingham City going into this season has struggled – he’s not scored in any of his 30 Championship appearances for Blues, and ran into more criticism yesterday.

But on the whole, fans rated his work rate, his pace and relentlessness that unsettled the Rotherham United back-line yesterday.

See what these Birmingham City fans had to say on Twitter:

I’ll stick up for Leko today, saw glimpses never stopped working and looked a threat. He’s gonna be the first to admit this season hasn’t gone well but clearly Bowyer rates him, there’s a player there, maybe a pre season will help him. I liked what I saw today. #bcfc — DaveBirm (@davrosflatlee) April 18, 2021

Anyone else think Leko is getting a little bit of unfair stick today? He ran his socks off pulled defenders out of position drew fouls got us upfield ya his decision making wasnt great but hes still learning and it was his brightest display if hogan done it fans be raving #BCFC — Michael Daly (@mdaly316) April 18, 2021

Good shift from Leko imo #bcfc — Alex Hands (@alexhands07) April 18, 2021

Also thought Jonathan Leko was superb today. Best game in a Blues shirt. #bcfc — Tom Haden (@_tomhaden) April 18, 2021

Leko was a problem today #bcfc — Ryan Eaton (@ryaneaton93) April 18, 2021

Leko may not have done much today with the ball. But his workrate off it has been excellent. #bcfc — James Beadle (@JamesBcfcBeadle) April 18, 2021