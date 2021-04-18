Birmingham City won 1-0 away at Rotherham United in the Championship this afternoon.

Birmingham City move up a couple of places in the Championship table into 18th, extending what is now a nine-point lead over Rotherham United who remain in 22nd.

Today’s win means that Lee Bowyer has only tasted defeat once in his opening six games in charge of Blues, though today’s performance wasn’t the best that fans have seen since his arrival.

The first-half in particular garnered a negative response from watching Birmingham City fans, with their side gradually growing into the game after the restart.

There was little to split the two sides other than Harlee Dean’s thumping winner on the 87th-minute, but Birmingham City’s Riley McGree managed to split opinion.

The man on loan from MLS side Charlotte FC has come back into the side recently, featuring in his third-straight game and making his 11th Championship appearance of the season.

He was hauled off for Ivan Sanchez on 71 minutes and his performance received mixed reviews from fans – see what they had to say on Twitter below:

McGree looks like a lost little boy — i3enno21 (@i3enno21) April 18, 2021

McGree? Looked bright to me — KW (@Kieranbcfc2) April 18, 2021

Bit too direct, suits Rotherham, needs bit more into feet and getting runners at them, Leko has beating of his marker but no one seems to be keen to step forward to support, Mcgree has struggled to get into the game so far — Jacko (@Andyjack83) April 18, 2021

Can’t believe we have not played McGree for so long, feels like a waste of a loan — Ryan (@OutrageousOdin) April 18, 2021

Sanchez for McGree please — Kei (@KEIA96_) April 18, 2021

McGree is a top player, hope he pushes on and finishes season off strong. — sportsfan (@cleavergreene6) April 18, 2021