When it comes to football sides getting a player in on a relatively bargain fee who produces the goods then you need to look no further than Norwich City and Emiliano Buendia.

Argentinian playmaker Buendia arrived at Carrow Road in 2018 from Spanish side Getafe for a fee reported to be around £1.5m.

Even a glance at his output for the Canaries since arriving in Norfolk will tell you that he has more than repaid that £1.5m faith that Norwich placed in him.

Buendia at Norwich – repaying faith by the bucketload

Since being snapped up from Getafe, Buendia has gone on to make 117 appearances for Norwich City. He has also scored 22 goals and laid on 41 assists for the Canaries.

He made an impact from his first season at the club when he scored 8 goals and provided 12 assists in a season that saw the East Anglians promoted to the Premier League.

He wasn’t as productive in the Premier League for the Canaries in a season where they struggled and were relegated as the bottom-placed club. He scored just one goal but still managed to notch up 7 assists.

This season the talented Argentine has simply been on fire. In 36 games for Norwich, Buendia has proven even further the line that he is a dual-threat attacker with a tally of 13 goals and 16 assists.

29 goal contributions lead to much interest – Norwich will hold strong

Whenever a player nets and assists consistently, there is going to be a lot of interest in him. That is no different with regard to Emiliano Buendia.

Arsenal are said to have a long-held interest in him and a more recent story from Spanish language site Fijaches.Net named La Liga trio Atletico Madrid, Sevilla and Villareal as interested in him for various reasons.

Obviously, it is now in the hands of Norwich City to resist any moves and prepare themselves for a summer where this will likely become the reality as interested sides chance their arm a little.

Asked on Twitter whether he thought Norwich City would be keeping a hold on Buendia, Sun reporter Alan Nixon quote retweeted the following:

Kept him last two windows … stronger position to keep now. https://t.co/C8Ap5FSkAG — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) April 18, 2021

Of course, backed by the riches of confirmed promotion to the Premier League, Norwich City is in a stronger position to really dig in and keep a determined hold on Buendia. Countering that, though, is one big obstacle.

There are established clubs in England’s top-tier competition and abroad that have deep pockets.

