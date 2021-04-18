Sheffield Wednesday are coming towards the end of a somewhat tumultuous 2020/21 campaign in the Sky Bet Championship. For the club and its fans, it has been a season to forget.

They sit next to bottom in the Sky Bet Championship table on 36 points and are seven points from safety with only four games left to play.

Many fans have already steeled themselves for what will likely end up with relegation to League One – that is unless they can pull results together and gain at least another two places in the table.

Should they go down, it will be a summer where their squad will be picked clean for those players who might be able to still hack it in the Sky Bet Championship. According to Sun reporter Alan Nixon (below), Jordan Rhodes is one of those players:

HUDDERSFIELD. In the hunt for Jordan Rhodes. Along with Cardiff. Old boy who did the business last time. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) April 18, 2021

Old Rhodes and new Rhodes

After starting out his football journey at Barnsley as a youth player before moving to Ipswich Town, Jordan Rhodes has put together a healthy resume of clubs and high-profile transfer moves.

After signing for Huddersfield Town from Ipswich, Rhodes went on to Blackburn in 2012 for a fee of £8m. He left Rovers in 2016 for Middlesbrough and an initial £9m fee. A year later and Rhodes was on the move again, this time to Sheffield Wednesday for a cool £10m.

That’s three moves, three clubs and £27m paid in transfer fees in just a five-year span. OF course, what each club was buying were his goals. 215 goals across his professional career: 84 of those at Blackburn Rovers, 86 at Huddersfield Town and 20 at current club Sheffield Wednesday.

Now, according to Nixon (above), Huddersfield Town and Cardiff City are both “in the hunt” for Rhodes who would appear to be a prime target should the Owls be relegated.

The Comment

Is it wise that Carlos Corberan’s Terriers and Mick McCarthy’s Bluebirds should go head-to-head in a battle to land Jordan Rhodes if Sheffield Wednesday are relegated? Should both teams really be gearing up for a potential transfer battle over him?

Back in his prime, I would say definitely ‘YES’ to that transfer battle. The trouble is, does his current output suggest that Rhodes’ prime is behind him? This season has seen him score just 7 goals from 31 appearances – although he has only played 34% of Wednesday’s minutes this season.

Should Huddersfield Town and Cardiff City both be seduced by his past then either would be advised to land him. OK, he’s not going to blaze like an Ivan Toney or a Teemu Pukki but his output from limited exposure to game time suggests that he can score a healthy amount of goals. All either team would need would be someone to put the ball in the right places.

Why? Well, it’s because Jordan Rhodes would likely be there waiting for it.