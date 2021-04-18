Ex-Cambridge United, Luton Town and Tranmere Rovers boss Gary Brabin has become the Sporting Director of The New Saints, as announced by their official club website.

He has become the Welsh side’s first ever appointment in that role.

Brabin, who is 50 years old, last worked as the assistant manager at Luton Town but left that position in March last year.

He will now be looking forward to starting his new job with The New Saints, which is where he ended his playing career.

Brabin had spells as a defender with the likes of Stockport County, Blackpool and Hull City before hanging up his boots in 2008.

He started his managerial career with Southport before joining Cambridge United. He guided the U’s to the Conference Play-Off final during his time there.

Brabin got the Luton Town job in 2011 and spent a year in charge at Kenilworth Road. He won 46.8% of games in charge of the Hatters before he was sacked.

Tranmere Rovers came calling six years ago following their relegation from the Football League and his side finished just outside the Play-Offs in his first full season. However, he was dismissed the mid-way campaign after and replaced by Micky Mellon.

Brabin has since worked as a coach at Port Vale, Blackpool and Luton but has now been appointed the Sporting Director of The New Saints.