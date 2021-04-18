Hull City are on the brink of promotion to the Championship after their 2-1 win over Fleetwood Town yesterday.

Hull City trailed 1-0 at half-time but turned the game around in the second-half through goals from Josh Magennis and Keane Lewis-Potter to take one step closer back to the second tier.

Sunderland, on the other hand, are seeing their hopes of automatic promotion fade away fast and lost 1-0 away to Blackpool.

The Tigers take on the Black Cats on Tuesday night at the KCOM Stadium and can go up if they win and other results go their way.

Grant McCann’s side are 11 points above Sunderland and are set to achieve an immediate return to the Championship after an impressive season, with the title now in their sights.

Here is how their fans reacted to their win over Fleetwood yesterday, with some taking a swipe at Sunderland in the process-

We’ve won 6 more games than Sunderland we deserve to finish above them big game on Tuesday #hcafc — simon dalton (@thetinman1) April 17, 2021

Is the internet down in Sunderland? #hcafc — Matt 🎗 (@m700mje) April 17, 2021

Given goal difference, for #hcafc to not already be up, Sunderland have to take 12/15 points, Lincoln 14/18 or Blackpool 15/18. Even I'm confident 🤣 — Fat Rick (@HullCityLive) April 17, 2021

Well I’ve never felt more like singing the blues, when City win and Sunderland lose oh City.. #hcafc — Mulldog 95 (@BenMullaney1) April 17, 2021

Bye Bye Sunderland AFC 😈 #hcafc — Niklas (@fcbniki007) April 17, 2021