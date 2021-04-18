John Sheridan has left his role as manager of Swindon Town, as announced by their official club website. 

He leaves Swindon Town bottom of League One, seven points from safety with four games of the season left to play.

Sheridan, who is 56 years old, took over the Robins in November last year after Richie Wellens left for Salford City.

He departed fellow third tier side Wigan Athletic to move to the County Ground but his switch to Wiltshire hasn’t worked out.

Alex Burstow/Getty Images Sport

His assistant Tommy Wright will take charge until the end of the season and will be assisted by Head of Academy coaching Lee Peacock.

Sheridan has managed the likes of Plymouth Argyle, Oldham Athletic and Chesterfield in the past and will have to weigh up his next move in the game.

