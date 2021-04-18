John Sheridan has left his role as manager of Swindon Town, as announced by their official club website.

He leaves Swindon Town bottom of League One, seven points from safety with four games of the season left to play.

Sheridan, who is 56 years old, took over the Robins in November last year after Richie Wellens left for Salford City.

He departed fellow third tier side Wigan Athletic to move to the County Ground but his switch to Wiltshire hasn’t worked out.

His assistant Tommy Wright will take charge until the end of the season and will be assisted by Head of Academy coaching Lee Peacock.

Sheridan has managed the likes of Plymouth Argyle, Oldham Athletic and Chesterfield in the past and will have to weigh up his next move in the game.

Here is how the Swindon fans have reacted to his departure today-

The nightmare is over, nothing on John Sheridan the person. But the manager it was never going to work. He should have left after the Gillingham game, we need a miracle now to avoid relegation #stfc — Scot Munroe (@scot_munroe) April 18, 2021

Good news but with Wright in charge I'm not expecting any major improvement on the pitch. Power, Standing and Barry are the real problems facing this club so this is a small step forward but there's a long way to go. #STFC https://t.co/EqPVeiFv58 — Michael Benke (@Michael_Benke) April 18, 2021

No surprise he’s left. Bottom of the league, only won eight of thirty one games in charge plus having a chairman who’s looking to sell the club ASAP.#stfc https://t.co/sLrZq1HpUd — Tim Barnes (@tpbarnes86) April 18, 2021

Relieved to see John Sheridan finally resigned from #STFC – obvious long term replacement must be Lee Peacock surely? Cheap, knows the club, plenty of “pashun”, deserves his shot. — PetroPablo (@PetroPablo3) April 18, 2021

He shouldn’t have been appointed in the first place. But fine, it happened & it was obvious from an early stage things weren’t working out & now he’s left it is all too late. What a shambolic season on the pitch compounded by a pandemic off it. Going down without a fight #stfc https://t.co/KmlY4DpHES — Martin Smithers (@NumbersSTFC) April 18, 2021

That’s a good start. Hopefully Lee Power, Steve Anderson and Tommy Wright all follow him out the door shortly 🤞🏻 #stfc https://t.co/f8iZwPHoF1 — Sam (@TheLappin) April 18, 2021