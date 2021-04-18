Tommy Wright will take charge of Swindon Town until the end of the season, as announced by their official club website.

John Sheridan has left Swindon Town with the club bottom of League One.

Wright, who is 55 years old, was his assistant manager and will now step up into the managerial role until the summer. Academy Head of Coaching Lee Peacock will assist him.

Swindon are seven points from safety with just four games left of the campaign to play.

Wright spent his playing career as a winger for the likes of Leeds United, Oldham Athletic, Leicester City and Bradford City before delving into the world of coaching.

He was Sheridan’s assistant at Oldham and has since worked with him at Chesterfield and Carlisle United. He has also worked at Barnsley in the past.

Wright was brought to Swindon by Richie Wellens a couple of seasons ago and could have followed him out the exit door to Salford City last November but ended up staying at the County Ground until Sheridan.

It has been a tough year for Swindon in League One and they look set for an immediate relegation back to the fourth tier.

Sheridan’s time in Wiltshire hasn’t worked out and Wright will try and rescue them over the coming weeks, but it does appear too little too late.

The Robins have a big decision to make as to who to appoint as their long-term manager.