Leicester City are set to loan out goalkeeper Daniel Iversen next season, who joined Preston North End on loan in January.

Iversen, 23, started the season out on loan at Belgian outfit Leuven. He’d make just five league appearances for the club though and Leicester City would recall him, and send him to Preston.

Since, the Dane has featured 19 times in the Championship for the Lilywhites but now, Alan Nixon writes in The Sun on Sunday (18.04.21, pg. 67) that Iversen will go out on loan again next season, and that he has a ‘host of admirers’.

He’s proved a consistent performer in an otherwise struggling Preston side. Iversen has kept six clean sheets in his 19 Championship appearances, with Leicester wanting him to go out on loan and keep the likes of Danny Ward and Eldin Jakupovic as back-up to Kasper Schmeichel.

There’s no suggestion as to who Iversen’s admirers might be, but a Championship loan seems the likeliest outcome given his showing for Preston in the second half of this season.