Lincoln City boss Michael Appleton has ‘admirers’ among the Sheffield United hierarchy, as detailed in a report by The Athletic.

Sheffield United have been relegated to the Championship and are weighing up their next managerial appointment to lead them into next season.

Appleton, who is 45 years old, has done an impressive job in charge of League One side Lincoln City and is on their radar.

The Imps are currently going for promotion and sit 4th in the table, four points inside the Play-Offs and 10 points off the automatic places.

He had spells as a manager at Portsmouth, Blackpool, Blackburn Rovers and Oxford United before joining Lincoln in September 2019 as their replacement for Danny Cowley.

The Mancunian has also held coaching roles at West Bromwich Albion and Leicester City in the past.

Lincoln took a gamble on him when they chose him as their new boss and could face a real battle to keep him.

Sheffield United will be looking to bounce straight back to the Premier League next season and could see Appleton as someone to steady the ship next term.

The Blades are also being linked with the likes of Eddie Howe, Slavisa Jokanovic and Oostende’s Alexander Blessin.

They face a big decision to make on who to replace Chris Wilder with and it will be interesting to see if they make a move for Appleton this summer.