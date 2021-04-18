Everton have recruited goalkeeping coach David Lucas from Fleetwood Town, reports The Sun on Sunday (18.04.21, pg. 67).

Lucas, 43, will head for Goodison Park in time for next season. He leaves League One club Fleetwood Town and will be working with England’s no.1 stopper Jordan Pickford, who’s again proved contested at times this season.

For Fleetwood Town, the loss of Lucas will come as a huge blow to manager Simon Grayson, who replaced the departed Joey Barton earlier in the year.

They’ve had an upturn in form over the past few weeks having won six of their last 10 in League One, finding themselves in 14th-place of the table with five games of the season remaining.

Everton meanwhile look to be gearing up for anther summer of spending under Carlo Ancelotti, having once again come up short in their pursuit of a top-four finish.

The Toffees currently sit in 8th-place of the Premier League table with seven games of their season remaining, and a six-point gap to West Ham in 4th-place.