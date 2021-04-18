Ex-QPR, Crewe Alexandra and Rotherham United player Justin Cochrane is a contender for the England Under-21’s job, as per a report by The Telegraph.

The 39-year-old is currently in charge of England Under-17’s but is under consideration to replace Aidy Boothroyd.

Cochrane, who retired from playing in 2013, has previously worked as a coach at Tottenham Hotspur.

The likes of Liam Rosenior and Joe Cole are also under consideration by the Three Lions.

Cochrane started his playing career at QPR and rose up through the youth ranks of the London club. He went on to play once for the Hoops’ first-team before leaving for Hayes as a youngster.

Crewe Alexandra came calling in 2003 and he became a key player for the Cheshire side, making 73 appearances in all competitions before he was lured away by Rotherham United.

He spent a single season with the Millers despite penning a two-year contract. Nevertheless, he still enjoyed plenty of first-team action for the Yorkshire club that year before heading for the exit door.

Spells with the likes of Yeovil Town, Millwall and Aldershot Town followed on for him in the Football League.

Cochrane hung up his boots after a final spell in non-league at Boreham Wood and has since delved into the coaching world.

He has caught the eye with England Under-17’s and is now under consideration for a promotion to the Under-21’s.