Nottingham Forest manager Chris Hughton is reportedly ‘tracking’ Blackpool striker Jerry Yates ahead of a potential summer move, reports The Sun on Sunday (18.04.21, pg. 67).

Yates, 24, was linked to Nottingham Forest alongside Bristol City and Blackburn Rovers, with The72 reporting that Scottish champions Rangers had joined the trio in the race for Yates earlier in the month.

Now though, Alan Nixon’s fresh update in The Sun on Sunday this morning suggests that Forest’s interest in Yates is strengthening as we near the summer transfer window.

The Englishman has now scored 18 goals in 39 League One outings for Blackpool who claimed an all-important win over Sunderland yesterday, leaving them 5th in the table and just three points behind the Black Cats in 3rd.

Nottingham Forest meanwhile remain in 16th-place of the Championship table after defeat at home to Huddersfield Town yesterday, and also remain in dire need of attacking reinforcements in the summer.

Yates is not short of suitors and with Rangers now in the running, the likes of Nottingham forest could easily be blown away in their pursuit of the 24-year-old.

But Hughton recognises the need for strikers in the summer and Yates would be a keen addition.