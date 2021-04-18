Swansea City and Watford-linked Kean Bryan is facing an ‘uncertain’ future at Sheffield United, as detailed in a report by The Athletic.

The defender is out of contract this summer and is yet to commit his future to Sheffield United.

Bryan, who is 24 years old, has been linked with Swansea City this month, as reported by Football Insider, whilst The Sun on Sunday (11.04.21, pg. 67) said last week that Watford were also interested.

The Blades have been relegated to the Championship but it is yet to be known whether Bryan will still be in South Yorkshire next season.

Read: Watford identify potential summer signing

Sheffield United have halted all contract discussions until their managerial situation is resolved meaning he has time to weigh up other options.

He had fallen way out-of-favour at Bramall Lane but has been brought back into their fold this season, making 13 appearances in all competitions.

Bryan started his career at Manchester City and rose up through the youth ranks there. However, he never made a senior appearance for the North-West giants and was shipped out on loan to Bury and Oldham as a youngster to gain experience.

Read: Swansea City eye Premier League midfielder

The ex-England youth international signed for Sheffield United in 2018 but played just four times for them in his opening two seasons.

He was loaned out to Bolton Wanderers for part of the last campaign before returning to his parent club.

Bryan has enjoyed some game time in the Premier League since then but is facing an uncertain future, with Swansea City and Watford linked.