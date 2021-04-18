League One high-flyers Peterborough United are the latest club to join the race to sign Swindon Town’s Scott Twine, reports The Sun on Sunday (18.04.21, pg. 67).

Twine became a target of several Championship clubs earlier this month. It was reports by The Sun on Sunday (04.04.21) that all of Barnsley, Brentford, Luton Town and QPR were keen on the midfielder, with Brentford and QPR seemingly mentioned the most since.

Now though, the 21-year-old could be heading for Peterborough United who now have an eight-point cushion in 2nd-place of the table – Twine’s Swindon meanwhile sit in rock-bottom.

But the midfielder looks set to be departing the club in the summer and to be heading for the Championship.

He’s not short of suitors at this point, having had a prolific season with 11 goals including six during a loan spell at Newport County in the first part of the season.

With a summer move very much on the cards, Alan Nixon writes this morning how Posh might be the better option for Twine, with the opportunity for regular first-team football much greater there than at Brentford or QPR for example.