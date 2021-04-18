Brentford striker Ivan Toney has said he is ‘hungry’ to get back into the Premier League, as per a report by the Daily Mail.

The Championship man is ready to test himself in the top flight again.

Toney, who is 25 years old, has been linked with a move to the likes of Arsenal, Leeds United and West Ham United recently, as reported by TEAMtalk.

He wants to play in the Premier League now and Brentford will face a battle to keep him if they are not promoted this season.

Toney has said: “I’m 25 now and I’m hungry to get into the Premier League. My stats speak for themselves. Even when I had low points out on loan when I was at Newcastle, I never thought the Premier League was an impossible dream.

“I was ready for it last season. Now I’m even more ready to prove what I can do.”

Toney has been prolific for Brentford since signing for them from Peterborough United last summer, scoring 29 goals in all competitions so far this term.

He had previously fired 49 goals in 94 games during his two seasons in League One with the Posh.

He started his career at Northampton Town and broke into their first-team as a youngster before earning a move to Newcastle United.

The forward then played four times for the North East club and also had loan spells away at Barnsley, Shrewsbury Town, Scunthorpe United and Wigan Athletic to gain experience.

Peterborough lured him away from Newcastle on a permanent basis in 2018 and managed to make a hefty profit on him.

Toney now has his sights set on a return to the Premier League, with Arsenal and Leeds United amongst those linked.