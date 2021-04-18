West Bromwich Albion ‘want to talk’ current manager Sam Allardyce into staying on at the club next season, with Barnsley boss Valerien Ismael outed as a possible candidate to take over at The Hawthorns too.

Allardyce, 66, doesn’t look likely to keep West Brom in the Premier League this season. Hopes were high that the one-time England boss would be able to but with seven games of the season remaining, West Brom sit nine-points adrift.

With Championship football looming, The Sun on Sunday (18.04.21, pg. 67) reports how West Brom want Allardyce to stay on next season, and try an guide the club back into the Premier League – it comes after back-to-back wins for the Baggies.

Alan Nixon then goes on to writes how Barnsley manager Valerien Ismael is on their ‘wish list’, but that Wets Brom won’t act upon that until they know the situation with Allardyce.

Furthermore, Allardyce will ‘want to know about his budget’ before taking the reigns beyond this season.