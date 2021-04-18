John Sheridan has announced he will resign as manager of Swindon Town, as per a report by the Swindon Advertiser.

The ex-Plymouth Argyle, Oldham Athletic and Wigan Athletic boss is set to quit after Swindon Town’s defeat to AFC Wimbledon yesterday.

Sheridan, who is 56 years old, took over the Robins in November after Richie Wellens left for Salford City.

He is leaving the County Ground with the club bottom of League One having won eight games out of his 33 in charge.

He has said: “When you’re successful and winning games, there’s no better job. But when you’re losing, it’s very difficult and you’ve got to answer questions all the time.

“I’ve already spoken to Paul Jewell, I’m going to speak to the chairman, and I’m going to give it a miss. I’m going to resign. I felt like this three weeks ago. I do really care about football and Swindon, even though I’ve only been here a short time. There are good people here, it’s a good club that is well-supported.”



Sheridan left fellow third tier side Wigan to take over Swindon at Swindon but his move down south hasn’t worked out.

He started his managerial career at Oldham Athletic and has since gone on to have three spells at Boundary Park, as well as stints at Chesterfield, Newport County, Carlisle United and Fleetwood Town.

Sheridan also managed Plymouth Argyle and spent two years in charge of the Pilgrims in League Two, one of which they made the Play-Offs.

He is now poised to leave Swindon after a poor run of results and will have to weigh up his next move in the game.