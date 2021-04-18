Doncaster Rovers are narrowing their managerial search to two candidates – former Salford City boss Richie Wellens and current Dundee United boss Micky Mellon.

Doncaster Rovers have been managerless since the start of last month. Darren Moore left for Sheffield Wednesday in what was a shock move from the League One club, who’ve been managerless since.

This morning, The Sun on Sunday (18.04.21, pg. 67) reports that Wellens is ‘up against’ Mellon to land the Keepmoat job.

Alan Nixon writes that Rovers were going to stick with caretaker manager Andy Butler, but that recent results have forced a ‘rethink’ from the club’s hierarchy.

He then goes on to explain how Wellens might be the club’s preferred choice because, unlike Mellon who is currently at Dundee United, Wellens is not in work, and so his appointment wouldn’t cost the club any compensation.

Mellon though is famed for his work at Tranmere Rovers and could yet prove the no.1 choice for Doncaster Rovers.