Sheffield United could make a shock move for Fulham boss Scott Parker if he leaves Craven Cottage in the summer.

The Sun on Sunday (18.04.21, pg. 67) gives an insight into the Blade’s managerial hunt following their relegation from the Premier League last night.

Alexander Blessin remains their no.1 choice at the moment but he has ‘become more expensive’ to land – his deal at Belgian outfit KV Oostende has been extended by a further year after the club triggered that option in his deal.

Alan Nixon writes how that will ‘raise the price’ of an appointment, with former Watford and Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic a back-up plan should Blessin be out of the question.

Then, Nixon claims that Sheffield United could look at current Fulham boss Parker should he leave the club at the end of the season – he’s promotion experience with the Whites and has impressed many this season, despite finding his side in the bottom three.