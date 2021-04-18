Huddersfield Town are aiming to beat Cardiff City to the signing of Sheffield Wednesday striker Jordan Rhodes this summer.

The Sun on Sunday (18.04.21, pg. 67) reports that Huddersfield Town are hoping to land Rhodes, 31, on a free transfers this summer.

Rhodes began his career with the Terriers but would leave for Blackburn Rovers midway through the 2012/13 campaign.

Since, he’s been at Middlesbrough, Norwich City and now at Hillsborough, where the last four-and-a-half seasons have been a real struggle for the Scot.

This season has been his best scoring one though – he’s netted seven Championship goals so far – and it’s sprung up some Championship interest as he nears the end of his Wednesday deal.

Alan Nixon writes in The Sun on Sunday this morning how Huddersfield Town hope to fend off competition from Cardiff City to sign the striker, and will look to complete a deal when they are officially safe from relegation.

Nixon also reports how Rhodes lives close to Huddersfield,which might sway him the way of the Terriers.