Former Ipswich Town and Sunderland boss Roy Keane ‘fears he has been overlooked’ for the vacant Celtic job, reports The Sun.

The Sun on Sunday (18.04.21, pg. 67) claims that Keane, 49, has ‘told mates’ that he feels his chances of landing the Celtic job have faded.

Neil Lennon departed the club earlier in the year and have been managerless since, with former Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe seemingly in pole position to claim the job going into next season.

Keane was at one point in the running though – Alan Nixon writes in The Sun on Sunday this morning how the former Manchester United captain ‘split opinion’ among Celtic hierarchy, with some preferring his no-nonsense mantra and other preferring the modern ways of a manager like Howe.

Now it seems like Howe will be handed the job, if and when he accepts the offer, leaving former Ipswich Town and Sunderland boss Keane to his punditry.