Middlesbrough look to be in need of a serious reshuffle this summer if they are to push for promotion.

Despite looking like play-off contenders this season, Middlesbrough have recently hit a slump in form which has seen them slip to mid-table.

Manager Neil Warnock has spoken out recently about needing two or even three strikers in the up and coming transfer window. But there are other areas of the pitch in which they are not blessed with a plethora of options.

At the club at the moment they have just two central-defenders, Grant Hall and Dael Fry. Nathan Wood is out on loan Crewe Alexandra but it is not known whether Warnock trusts the teenager fully just yet.

Paddy McNair has played there, as have Anfernee Dijksteel and Marc Bola, despite the trio having a preferred position elsewhere on the pitch.

But it is not just a lack of options in positions that will have Warnock looking to the transfer market. Performances of late from particular players will prompt the veteran boss to sell if needs be.

His comments to Teesside Live after Middlesbrough’s recent 2-1 home loss to Queens Park Rangers were particularly telling.

“I’ve got a few answers today. I’ve learned things I needed to learn,” he said.

“I think I know now who I’ve got to get out and who I’ve got to keep and build on.

“My mind was helped today by one or two performances.”

Straight after this, unprompted, he went on to discuss Djed Spence’s performance, labelling him ‘irresponsible’ and claimed he cost his side on Saturday afternoon. This does put the youngster’s Middlesbrough career in serious jeopardy, although he didn’t give any other clues on who else could be in the firing line.

Hayden Coulson and Marvin Johnson were both introduced from the bench and question marks have been raised regarding the duo’s future. The former has been used sporadically under Warnock since he took the reigns, whereas the latter is likely to become a free agent in June having not been offered a new contract.