Middlesbrough lost 2-1 at home to QPR in the Championship this afternoon.

Neil Warnock’s Middlesbrough were leapfrogged by QPR, leaving Boro in 11th and the Rs in 10th.

It was another turgid performance from Middlesbrough who found themselves two goals down within 20 minutes of the game, thanks to a wonder striker from Rob Dickie and one from Lee Wallace.

Yannick Bolasie clawed one back for Middlesbrough before half-time, but would be substituted for Britt Assombalonga towards the end – a decision that sparked debate among fans.

Assombalonga is set to leave the club in the summer, with reports claiming earlier in the month that Warnock was unlikely to use him again this season.

But he came off the bench and gave an uninspiring account of himself, with Boro slumping to the 2-1 defeat against the 10-men of QPR who had goalkeeper Seny Dieng sent off in the second half.

See what these Middlesbrough fans had to say on Twitter about Assombalonga today, and Warnock’s decision to bring him on: