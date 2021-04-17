Middlesbrough lost 2-1 at home to QPR in the Championship this afternoon.

Neil Warnock’s Middlesbrough were leapfrogged by QPR, leaving Boro in 11th and the Rs in 10th.

It was another turgid performance from Middlesbrough who found themselves two goals down within 20 minutes of the game, thanks to a wonder striker from Rob Dickie and one from Lee Wallace.

Yannick Bolasie clawed one back for Middlesbrough before half-time, but would be substituted for Britt Assombalonga towards the end – a decision that sparked debate among fans.

Assombalonga is set to leave the club in the summer, with reports claiming earlier in the month that Warnock was unlikely to use him again this season.

But he came off the bench and gave an uninspiring account of himself, with Boro slumping to the 2-1 defeat against the 10-men of QPR who had goalkeeper Seny Dieng sent off in the second half.

See what these Middlesbrough fans had to say on Twitter about Assombalonga today, and Warnock’s decision to bring him on:

I'm fairly certain most of them will still be in the squad on Wednesday though. That's been part of the problem – there have been no repercussions for individual poor performances. Spence starting and Assombalonga getting minutes today are perfect examples. https://t.co/Cirdk5brMd — Tom (@tom_muldowney) April 17, 2021

do we want to win games or at least get back into games warnock these last couple of games has been clueless like his team bolasie off for assombalonga who is as useful as a balloon with a hole in it we need a miracle next season if we are to get promotion because we have nothing — wayne burnett (@wanaldinho) April 17, 2021

Neil Warnock puts himself forward for the Fifa fair play award, by bringing on Assombalonga so both teams can play with 10 men — 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@boroloony) April 17, 2021

What on earth are we bringing on that useless, lazy waste of space Assombalonga for, what a waste of a substitution — Geoff Mawson (@Geoff_Mawson) April 17, 2021

We need a goal and we bring on Assombalonga — Tommy (@NeilWarnockk) April 17, 2021