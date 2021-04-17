Brentford drew 0-0 at home to Millwall in the Championship this afternoon.

Thomas Frank’s Brentford side continue to slip up in their bid for promotion into the Premier League this season – today’s draw leaves them eight points adrift of 2nd-place Watford.

A play-off finish looks to be the outcome of Brentford’s season, as it was last time round, and today’s draw has left a lot of Bees fans frustrated.

They witnessed as their side failed to record a shot on target until the 83rd-minute. This current Brentford side looks a shadow of the one that stormed up the table through the midsection of the season and once again, promotion could allude them.

Frank has five games of the season left to help his side into the top flight, with another tough home assignment v Cardiff City coming up in midweek.

See what these Brentford fans had to say on Twitter after today’s result: