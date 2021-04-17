Brentford drew 0-0 at home to Millwall in the Championship this afternoon.

Thomas Frank’s Brentford side continue to slip up in their bid for promotion into the Premier League this season – today’s draw leaves them eight points adrift of 2nd-place Watford.

A play-off finish looks to be the outcome of Brentford’s season, as it was last time round, and today’s draw has left a lot of Bees fans frustrated.

They witnessed as their side failed to record a shot on target until the 83rd-minute. This current Brentford side looks a shadow of the one that stormed up the table through the midsection of the season and once again, promotion could allude them.

Frank has five games of the season left to help his side into the top flight, with another tough home assignment v Cardiff City coming up in midweek.

See what these Brentford fans had to say on Twitter after today’s result:

Frank has gotten this team to the highest it has ever been post war, twice. He has no control over what happens with signings, he hasnt had time to actually coach the team with so many mid week games, but still people think Frank Out is the right response. That simply bemuses me. — David Genford (@solskjaer025) April 17, 2021

Announce franks p45 — Stefan (@Stefan__A) April 17, 2021

Not a classic. No criticism of Millwall they did what they do, stifle and frustrate. Just don't want Frank to mention "small margins." — Andy T 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@52_notout) April 17, 2021

I can’t even blame frank for that, no fight, no hunger, do these players even want to get promoted? 90th minute needing a goal and we are passing it round the back, absolute joke really — DaddyDasilva (@brentfordgimp) April 17, 2021

Get rid. Reboot in the summer. This side isn't going up. — Jake 🐝 (@JakeLewiston) April 17, 2021

Just so disappointing. Fed up with this manager, we win 5-0 one game but play like crap the other 5/6. — But_its_the_truth1 (@Truth1But) April 17, 2021

Frank out 😆 most fickle fan base ever. — Tom Brocklehurst (@TomBrockoBee94) April 17, 2021