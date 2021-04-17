Millwall drew 0-0 away at Brentford in the Championship this afternoon.

Millwall claimed an impressive point away at promotion chasers Brentford this afternoon, putting another dent in Thomas Frank’s promotion hopes.

It was a fairly bland game though – Brentford couldn’t manage a shot on target until the 83rd minute which proved a credit of Millwall’s, who were solid throughout.

They’ve now lost just one of their last four in the Championship – they’ve lost six since the turn of the year – and find themselves in 9th-place of the Championship table with four games of their season remaining.

After the game, plenty of Millwall fans took to Twitter to sing praises of their team. They’ve had a resurgent 2021 and once again, Rowett could find his side finishing near the top-six.

Going into the next campaign, it could be the season that Millwall finally have a proper crack at achieving that all-important play-off finish – if not more.

See what these Millwall fans are saying on Twitter after today’s point at Brentford:

Good clean sheet #millwall — Ben kinsella (@benkinsella13) April 17, 2021

3/4 players added to this team and next season could be very fun #millwall — Francis Kennedy (@FK3NN3DY) April 17, 2021

Considering we don’t have much to play for that was a brilliant performance with everyone putting a shift in Currently top 10 with 2 wingers upfront, again just feels like one decent striker off a good side at this level #Millwall — Dan (@Dan_Wall06) April 17, 2021

Good point at Brentford. Really well organised in the first half.#Millwall — taffviking (@DonTheMask) April 17, 2021

Point and a clean sheet away at Brentford is a good result and personally though it was a decent performance. Can’t believe Bod didn’t throw himself at that chance at the end though 🤯🤯 #Millwall — Stephen Jones (@SPJ91) April 17, 2021