Millwall drew 0-0 away at Brentford in the Championship this afternoon.

Millwall claimed an impressive point away at promotion chasers Brentford this afternoon, putting another dent in Thomas Frank’s promotion hopes.

It was a fairly bland game though – Brentford couldn’t manage a shot on target until the 83rd minute which proved a credit of Millwall’s, who were solid throughout.

They’ve now lost just one of their last four in the Championship – they’ve lost six since the turn of the year – and find themselves in 9th-place of the Championship table with four games of their season remaining.

After the game, plenty of Millwall fans took to Twitter to sing praises of their team. They’ve had a resurgent 2021 and once again, Rowett could find his side finishing near the top-six.

Going into the next campaign, it could be the season that Millwall finally have a proper crack at achieving that all-important play-off finish – if not more.

