‘Next season could be very fun’ – Plenty of Millwall fans taking positives from Brentford draw
Millwall drew 0-0 away at Brentford in the Championship this afternoon.
Millwall claimed an impressive point away at promotion chasers Brentford this afternoon, putting another dent in Thomas Frank’s promotion hopes.
It was a fairly bland game though – Brentford couldn’t manage a shot on target until the 83rd minute which proved a credit of Millwall’s, who were solid throughout.
They’ve now lost just one of their last four in the Championship – they’ve lost six since the turn of the year – and find themselves in 9th-place of the Championship table with four games of their season remaining.
After the game, plenty of Millwall fans took to Twitter to sing praises of their team. They’ve had a resurgent 2021 and once again, Rowett could find his side finishing near the top-six.
Going into the next campaign, it could be the season that Millwall finally have a proper crack at achieving that all-important play-off finish – if not more.
See what these Millwall fans are saying on Twitter after today’s point at Brentford:
Good clean sheet #millwall
— Ben kinsella (@benkinsella13) April 17, 2021
3/4 players added to this team and next season could be very fun #millwall
— Francis Kennedy (@FK3NN3DY) April 17, 2021
Considering we don’t have much to play for that was a brilliant performance with everyone putting a shift in
Currently top 10 with 2 wingers upfront, again just feels like one decent striker off a good side at this level #Millwall
— Dan (@Dan_Wall06) April 17, 2021
Good point at Brentford. Really well organised in the first half.#Millwall
— taffviking (@DonTheMask) April 17, 2021
Point and a clean sheet away at Brentford is a good result and personally though it was a decent performance.
Can’t believe Bod didn’t throw himself at that chance at the end though 🤯🤯 #Millwall
— Stephen Jones (@SPJ91) April 17, 2021
Good point away from home 👍🏻🦁
— Jim Grogan (@JIMOFMFC) April 17, 2021
Decent point away https://t.co/kAASb5q7ue
— Kerry O’Callaghan (@KFOCallaghan5) April 17, 2021