Derby County were a side in a little bit of trouble in the opening stages of the season. Struggling near the bottom of the table and not being able to buy a win saw Phillip Cocu sacked.

Before he was appointed permanently, Wayne Rooney was part of a four-man coaching team tasked with bringing things back from the brink.

The early signs looked encouraging. Rooney did drag the Rams away from the drop zone and it looked like safety was on the agenda.

How things change and so quickly.

Derby dropping points – danger brewing

Yesterday, Derby lost again – going down 2-1 against a Blackburn Rover’s outfit with their own struggles. It was their third loss in a row.

In fact, it was a loss that echoed the Rams faltering form over their last 13 games. In that stretch of 13 games, going back to mid-February, Rooney’s Derby County have just two wins and three draws.

Simple maths would lead you to deduce that eight losses have been seen in that 13-game stretch including the lost three, consecutive games without picking up a point.

Derby must ride the wave not fight it

A surfer rides the wave, goes with the surge. That’s the only way that they can be successful. They know not to fight it. To fight it is madness; it leads to defeat.

There is a definite surge appearing beneath Derby who sit 21st in the Sky Bet Championship table and are four points clear of Rotherham who sit in the last of the relegation places. The bottom three of Wycombe, Sheffield Wednesday and Rotherham are picking up points – albeit not consistently.

Yet the Millers will have Rooney’s meant in their sights. Rotherham have three games in hand over Derby and the teams around them. The South Yorkshire side would be hoping to pick up at least a couple of wins out of those in-hand games.

The worrying thing for Derby is that Rotherham only need a win and a draw from those games to overtake the Rams due to goal difference.

The Comment

It is vitally important that Derby County buckle up and get ready for the last four games of their season. It will be a vital four games.

The Rams simply must make it as difficult as possible for Rotherham to climb above them. Ideally, they would do this with four wins but that is unlikely.

Two wins from four would give Rotherham a 10-point gap to close down; 10 points from the 21 that they have available from the games they have left.

The worrying aspect is that Derby are not showing signs of riding the surge and that is concerning. They will go down if they don’t.