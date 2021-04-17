Middlesbrough take on Queens Park Rangers at the Riverside later this afternoon and one man’s absence has got supporters taking to Twitter to express their opinion.

Marcus Bettinelli has played every single minute for Middlesbrough so far this season. The Fulham man arrived on a loan deal keeping him at the club until the end of the campaign.

But his performances between the sticks have left a lot to be desired. Fans have been critical of the 28-year-old on many occasions, calling for him to be dropped.

Christopher Lee/Getty Images Sport

Manager Neil Warnock had suggested that youngster Sol Brynn would be first in line if Bettinelli was left out recently, but Jordan Archer has been preferred in the net against Queens Park Rangers today.

Archer joined in January from Scottish side Motherwell and is set for his Championship debut for Middlesbrough.

It has prompted a huge reaction online, with many supporting Warnock’s decision to drop Bettinelli from the starting eleven.

These Boro fans believes if he plays well then Archer could even earn himself another deal at the club. He would become a free agent in June as things stand.

 

These supporters thinks that although it is good to see variation, Archer isn’t much of an improvement on the Fulham loanee.

 

Warnock and fans alike will be hoping it is an inspired choice. With five games left between now and the end of the season there isn’t too much to play for, but they will look to finish the campaign strongly regardless of who starts in goal.