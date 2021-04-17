Middlesbrough take on Queens Park Rangers at the Riverside later this afternoon and one man’s absence has got supporters taking to Twitter to express their opinion.

Marcus Bettinelli has played every single minute for Middlesbrough so far this season. The Fulham man arrived on a loan deal keeping him at the club until the end of the campaign.

But his performances between the sticks have left a lot to be desired. Fans have been critical of the 28-year-old on many occasions, calling for him to be dropped.

Manager Neil Warnock had suggested that youngster Sol Brynn would be first in line if Bettinelli was left out recently, but Jordan Archer has been preferred in the net against Queens Park Rangers today.

Archer joined in January from Scottish side Motherwell and is set for his Championship debut for Middlesbrough.

It has prompted a huge reaction online, with many supporting Warnock’s decision to drop Bettinelli from the starting eleven.

No Bettinelli finally!!! — Matthew Bye (@MatthewBye13) April 17, 2021

He’s finally dropped him — Caine McCabe (@CaineUTB) April 17, 2021

ARCHERRRRRRR — Sam 🇦🇹🇨🇩 (@SamMFC_) April 17, 2021

He’s dropped him, I think archer needed a run in the team to what he’s about. — david ball (@daveyballyXIIII) April 17, 2021

Archer clean sheet incoming — Connor Webb (@ConnorW88169291) April 17, 2021

These Boro fans believes if he plays well then Archer could even earn himself another deal at the club. He would become a free agent in June as things stand.

Earn a contract Archer — Tim C (@Tim_Media) April 17, 2021

Big chance for Archer to earn a contract don’t think he is good enough time to prove me wrong. Can’t believe Johnson overlooked again and Spence gets yet another chance — Andrew (@Barbsmfc86) April 17, 2021

These supporters thinks that although it is good to see variation, Archer isn’t much of an improvement on the Fulham loanee.

Give archer a chance but he isn’t much better unfortunately — 𝓟𝓪𝓾𝓵 𝓡𝓲𝓬𝓱𝓪𝓻𝓭𝓼 (@guvpaul1) April 17, 2021

But we replaced an incompetent keeper with one that is grossly incompetent !!

Archer will have a massive clanger today as he always does !!😂😂 — joff hall (@joffa81) April 17, 2021

Warnock and fans alike will be hoping it is an inspired choice. With five games left between now and the end of the season there isn’t too much to play for, but they will look to finish the campaign strongly regardless of who starts in goal.