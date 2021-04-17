Nottingham Forest lost 2-0 at home to Huddersfield Town in the Championship today.

Nottingham Forest hosted a struggling Huddersfield Town side this afternoon, with the Terriers starting the day in 20th-place of the Championship table and Forest in 16th.

Chris Hughton’s side have started to pull away from the drop zone after a tough season overall, starting the day with a 10-point lead over 22nd-place Rotherham United.

After a back-and-forth first half, Huddersfield would snatch an unexpected lead on the cusp of half-time through Aaron Rowe.

The visitors would double their lead through Juninho Bacuna on the hour-mark and go on to claim an impressive, and important 2-0 win.

As for Forest, it was a disappointing day, and none disappointed more so than Anthony Knockaert.

