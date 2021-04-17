Nottingham Forest lost 2-0 at home to Huddersfield Town in the Championship today.

Nottingham Forest hosted a struggling Huddersfield Town side this afternoon, with the Terriers starting the day in 20th-place of the Championship table and Forest in 16th.

Chris Hughton’s side have started to pull away from the drop zone after a tough season overall, starting the day with a 10-point lead over 22nd-place Rotherham United.

After a back-and-forth first half, Huddersfield would snatch an unexpected lead on the cusp of half-time through Aaron Rowe.

The visitors would double their lead through Juninho Bacuna on the hour-mark and go on to claim an impressive, and important 2-0 win.

As for Forest, it was a disappointing day, and none disappointed more so than Anthony Knockaert.

See what these Nottingham Forest fans had to say on the Frenchman’s performance today:

Knockaert has cost us this match. Don't come back mate. #nffc — Shaun (@lasagna1804) April 17, 2021

Too many mistakes from Knockaert again today. Loses possession far too easily. I’d get him off ASAP #NFFC — Catherine Hinam (@catherine_hinam) April 17, 2021

Knockaert ain’t with it today man. Saying that, we’ve been shocking. #nffc — Scott Lee Helmkay (@Helmkay6) April 17, 2021

Good strike, in fairness Knockaert has certainly made Hughton's summer decision easy. Not worth bringing back #nffc — Caz (@Caz_NFFC) April 17, 2021

Knockaert needs to play to the whistle rather than constantly standing there with his arm on the air. Won't be sorry to see him go. #nffc — Martyn Scott ⭐⭐ 💙 (@Martyns5) April 17, 2021