‘Cost us this match’ – Plenty of Nottingham Forest fans hammer ‘abysmal’ player performance v Huddersfield Town
Nottingham Forest lost 2-0 at home to Huddersfield Town in the Championship today.
Nottingham Forest hosted a struggling Huddersfield Town side this afternoon, with the Terriers starting the day in 20th-place of the Championship table and Forest in 16th.
Chris Hughton’s side have started to pull away from the drop zone after a tough season overall, starting the day with a 10-point lead over 22nd-place Rotherham United.
After a back-and-forth first half, Huddersfield would snatch an unexpected lead on the cusp of half-time through Aaron Rowe.
The visitors would double their lead through Juninho Bacuna on the hour-mark and go on to claim an impressive, and important 2-0 win.
As for Forest, it was a disappointing day, and none disappointed more so than Anthony Knockaert.
See what these Nottingham Forest fans had to say on the Frenchman’s performance today:
Knockaert is abysmal #NFFC
— Daniel (@dan_nbry) April 17, 2021
Knockaert has cost us this match.
Don't come back mate. #nffc
— Shaun (@lasagna1804) April 17, 2021
Too many mistakes from Knockaert again today. Loses possession far too easily. I’d get him off ASAP #NFFC
— Catherine Hinam (@catherine_hinam) April 17, 2021
Knockaert ain’t with it today man. Saying that, we’ve been shocking. #nffc
— Scott Lee Helmkay (@Helmkay6) April 17, 2021
Good strike, in fairness
Knockaert has certainly made Hughton's summer decision easy. Not worth bringing back #nffc
— Caz (@Caz_NFFC) April 17, 2021
Knockaert needs to play to the whistle rather than constantly standing there with his arm on the air. Won't be sorry to see him go. #nffc
— Martyn Scott ⭐⭐ 💙 (@Martyns5) April 17, 2021
If we pay 10 million for knockaert I will cry my eyes out!!
— Matthew Grace (@mjgrace82) April 17, 2021