Sheffield Wednesday drew 1-1 at home to Bristol City in the Championship today.

Sheffield Wednesday were again without manager Darren Moore today who is having further health complications, hosting Nigel Pearson’s Bristol City who’d won just one of their last eight in the Championship.

Defeat at home to Swansea City last time out left the Owls with an eight-point gap to safety ahead of today, with Rotherham now four points ahead of Wednesday after their midweek win over QPR.

The first-half would prove eventful with Julian Borner giving the Owls an early lead, before Henri Lansbury was sent off for the Robins.

Barry Bannan stepped to take the subsequent penalty and missed it – it proved a talking point in what was another stellar performance from the midfielder.

Tyreeq Bakinson would score a late equaliser for 10-man Bristol City to share the points – a hammer blow for Moore’s side, who should’ve won the game.

