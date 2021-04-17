Sheffield Wednesday drew 1-1 at home to Bristol City in the Championship today.

Sheffield Wednesday were again without manager Darren Moore today who is having further health complications, hosting Nigel Pearson’s Bristol City who’d won just one of their last eight in the Championship.

Defeat at home to Swansea City last time out left the Owls with an eight-point gap to safety ahead of today, with Rotherham now four points ahead of Wednesday after their midweek win over QPR.

The first-half would prove eventful with Julian Borner giving the Owls an early lead, before Henri Lansbury was sent off for the Robins.

Barry Bannan stepped to take the subsequent penalty and missed it – it proved a talking point in what was another stellar performance from the midfielder.

Tyreeq Bakinson would score a late equaliser for 10-man Bristol City to share the points – a hammer blow for Moore’s side, who should’ve won the game.

See what these Sheffield Wednesday fans had to say on Bannan today:

Terrible Bannan. — Paul (@LifeIsPeachy82) April 17, 2021

Bannan is the club penalty taker and has been all season, dont know what the fuss is about. Not a great penalty but we are on top at the moment, just got to keep pressing the advantage we have — Daniel Laird (@DanielLairdSWFC) April 17, 2021

Haven’t seen the penalty. My only assumption at this point, is Bannan used the opportunity to pass it backwards 🤷🏻‍♂️ #swfc — adie o'neill (@adieoneill) April 17, 2021

Never understood why Bannan is on penalties. Should stick Borner on them — ozzy (@_oswfc) April 17, 2021

We don’t help ourselves, terrible penalty from Bannan. #swfc — Dan Smith (@dan_N_smith) April 17, 2021