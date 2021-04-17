QPR beat Middlesbrough 2-1 in the Championship this afternoon.

QPR headed to the Riverside to face a former manager of theirs in Neil Warnock today, whose Middlesbrough side started the day just a point and a place ahead of 11th-placed QPR.

Mark Warburton’s side have been one of the best performing teams since the turn of the year but any promotion hopes they had were well and truly dented with a 3-1 defeat at Rotherham United last time out.

Today though, they faced an out of sorts Boro side who’d not won in four.

QPR would have a two-goal lead by the 20-minute mark thanks to a super striker from Rob Dickie, and one from Lee Wallace – both set up by in form striker Lyndon Dykes.

Yannick Bolasie scored a consolation for Boro with Seny Dieng seeing red in the second-half. QPR went on to claim the win, but right-back Osman Kakay was blasted throughout by fans.

See what these QPR fans had to say on Twitter about Kakay’s performance: