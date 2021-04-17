QPR beat Middlesbrough 2-1 in the Championship this afternoon.

QPR headed to the Riverside to face a former manager of theirs in Neil Warnock today, whose Middlesbrough side started the day just a point and a place ahead of 11th-placed QPR.

Mark Warburton’s side have been one of the best performing teams since the turn of the year but any promotion hopes they had were well and truly dented with a 3-1 defeat at Rotherham United last time out.

Today though, they faced an out of sorts Boro side who’d not won in four.

QPR would have a two-goal lead by the 20-minute mark thanks to a super striker from Rob Dickie, and one from Lee Wallace – both set up by in form striker Lyndon Dykes.

Yannick Bolasie scored a consolation for Boro with Seny Dieng seeing red in the second-half. QPR went on to claim the win, but right-back Osman Kakay was blasted throughout by fans.

See what these QPR fans had to say on Twitter about Kakay’s performance:

#QPR Sorry to say, Kakay will be our weakness again. Bolasie is bullying him — Lee Wiffen (@extrawide) April 17, 2021

Don’t trust Kakay at all against Bolasie. — Stevo (@Stevo_07) April 17, 2021

See kakay has turned up again not good enough for this level 💩 — Steve Pape (@pape_steve) April 17, 2021

@QPR got to take Kakay off at half time — Mark Hansell (@MarkHansell1) April 17, 2021

Kakay is miles off Championship quality. Constantly caught out of position, and lacks the desire or game intelligence to recover #QPR — Darren Pickard (@darrenpickard) April 17, 2021

Not a good game for Kakay & Thomas tbh . — MykeQPR (@MykeQpr) April 17, 2021