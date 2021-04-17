Charlton Athletic drew 0-0 at home to Ipswich Town in League One today.

Charlton Athletic went into today’s game in 8th-place of the League One table, hosting Paul Cook’s Ipswich Town side who sit a place and two points behind the Addicks in 9th.

Both sides had been showing some solidified form of late – Ipswich had lost just one of their last five but are struggling for goals, whilst Nigel Adkins’ Charlton started the day unbeaten in eight, and having won five of those.

There was very little to split the two going into kick-off, and there would eventually be nothing to separate the two sides at the end of the 90-minutes.

Charlton had the majority of efforts on goal but couldn’t find a way through what was a stubborn Ipswich defence, and one Ben Watson was uninspiring for the watching Charlton fans.

He was shown a yellow card soon after coming on in the second half and that quickly became a talking point for fans, who are growing tired of the 35-year-old’s performances.

See what they had to say on Twitter about Watson today:

The only change up until 80mins we make is Watson? #cafc — Juan Tomàs (@preciousbagginz) April 17, 2021

Not sure how that helps us score — _DCF (@_DCF) April 17, 2021

#cafc Watson on for pratley and immediately gets a yellow….because its watson — INNERSPACED (@INNERSPACED1) April 17, 2021

Limbs when Watson leaves us #cafc — jake (@jakeboyyyyyyyyy) April 17, 2021

Ben Watson is pointless — Dan Finch (@DanFinchy3) April 17, 2021