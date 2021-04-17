Sunderland lost 1-0 at Blackpool in League One today.

Sunderland travelled to Blackpool in League One today, in what’d become a hugely important game for either side att he top of the table.

Lee Johnson’s side sat in 3rd ahead of kick-off after a mini blip in form, with Blackpool sitting in 5th after a resurgent 2021 has boosted them into promotion contention.

There was little to split the two sides before kick-off, and eventually there would be just the one goal from Luke Garbutt to separate the two promotion chasing sides.

He netted shortly before the hour mark with Sunderland goalkeeper Lee Burge’s error allowing Blackpool to claim the lead and the all-important three points.

See what these Sunderland fans had to say on Twitter about Burge’s performance today: