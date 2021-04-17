Sunderland lost 1-0 at Blackpool in League One today.

Sunderland travelled to Blackpool in League One today, in what’d become a hugely important game for either side att he top of the table.

Lee Johnson’s side sat in 3rd ahead of kick-off after a mini blip in form, with Blackpool sitting in 5th after a resurgent 2021 has boosted them into promotion contention.

There was little to split the two sides before kick-off, and eventually there would be just the one goal from Luke Garbutt to separate the two promotion chasing sides.

He netted shortly before the hour mark with Sunderland goalkeeper Lee Burge’s error allowing Blackpool to claim the lead and the all-important three points.

See what these Sunderland fans had to say on Twitter about Burge’s performance today:

Lee Burge doing his best Lee Camp impression #SAFC — Matthew (@chappersm2) April 17, 2021

Lee Burge – that is a disgrace. How many points has he cost us this season now? From the inside of the post to going up the other end and that happening. #safc — Richard (@DHT_MrP) April 17, 2021

Lee Burge Awful. Has been most of the season #SAFC — Matthew (@MJacko1989) April 17, 2021

Inexcusable from Burge, that. Such a poor error to make, and yet again, we’ve somehow fallen behind in a game that we could, and should, be leading. #SAFC 🔴⚪️ — Philip West (@Philip_RJ89) April 17, 2021

There was Sunderland fans that actually said Burge was better than McLaughlin 🙃 #safc — GP89 (@NJP031217) April 17, 2021

Watch burge week in week out nd hes simply not good enough. Big mistakes week in week out and technically not good enough. #safc — Kyle barlow (@kyleb_barlow) April 17, 2021