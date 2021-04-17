QPR take on Middlesbrough in the Championship this afternoon, with the Rs in 11th and Boro in 10th.

Neil Warnock welcomes a former side of his in QPR to the Riverside today. QPR having proved strong in 2021 had given themselves a distant hope of a top-six finish, but that seems all but over after a 3-1 defeat at Rotherham United last time out.

The same can be said for Middlesbrough – they sit a point and a place ahead of QPR but find themselves 14 points outside the top-six.

Both managers will have their attention turning towards next season and one problem position that Mark Warburton needs to fix in the summer is at left-back.

Niko Hamalainen filled in that spot v Rotherham with Lee Wallace being rested. The Finnish full-back has been contested all season though, and his performance v Rotherham summed up his displays for QPR this season.

Wallace remains the no.1 choice at left-back and will no doubt come back into the squad today. His contract remains out in the summer though and so Warburton will definitely need to recruit in that position – Sheffield Wednesday full-back Matt Penney has been linked.

At Middlesbrough today, Warburton will no doubt keep his five-strong defence going and if Wallace is unable to come into the squad for whatever reason, the Rs boss doesn’t really have anyone else to turn to other than Hamalainen.

A weak spot in this QPR side, but at 24-years-old the Finn might yet develop into a fine player for QPR.