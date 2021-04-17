Sheffield Wednesday take on Bristol City in the Championship this afternoon, in a game that could swing in favour of either side.

Darren Moore will once again be absent from the touchline for Sheffield Wednesday. He was present for his side’s 2-0 defeat at home to Swansea City last time out but he’ll be hoping that his players can put on a show against an out of favour Bristol City side today.

Nigel Pearson looks increasingly likely to be leaving the club at the end of the season after a run of one win in eight Championship games, but he too will be looking to take advantage of today’s opponents.

The Owls have won just one of their last six home ties – the 5-0 hammering of Cardiff City earlier in the month – and so how today’s game might go is anyone’s guess.

Judging from the Swansea defeat though, Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Izzy Brown might be best left out of the squad today.

He’s proved a contested figure all season. During the times he’s been left out, fans have questioned whichever manager has done so, but when he features he often comes under criticism.

That was the case against Swansea – Brown featured for the last 25 minutes of the defeat and ended the game as a lot of fans’ worst performer.

He was lazy, seemingly uninterested and just off the pace in general, and Moore can’t afford that kind of attitude today.

He still has plenty of midfield options – expect Callum Paterson to come back into the squad today, with Josh Windass and Jordan Rhodes conitnuing their partnership up front. If Wednesday can grab an early goal, it could be a win that keeps that glimmer of survival hopes alive.