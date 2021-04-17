Watford are interested in a move for Boavista winger Alberth Elis, as per a report by Portuguese news outlet O Jogo.

The promotion chasing Hornets are being linked with a summer swoop for the Honduras international.

Elis, who is 25 years old, was wanted in the UK last summer with Stoke City mentioned as potential suitors, as mentioned in a report at the time by Stoke On Trent Live. The Daily Record suggested Celtic were keen too.

However, the attacker ended up moving to Portugal and has since made 25 appearances for Boavista, chipping in with five goals and six assists.

Elis started his career in Honduras with Olimpia and scored 30 goals in 77 appearances for the Liga Nacional side as a youngster before moving to Mexican side Moterrey for a year in 2012.

He then later moved to the MLS and was a standout player for Houston Dynamo over the past few years before his switch to Europe, scoring 31 goals in 95 games for the American side.

Watford are edging closer towards an immediate promotion back to the Premier League and may see Elis as someone to bolster their attacking department going into next season.

He signed a five-year deal with Boavista when he linked up with them last year so it would be a slight surprise to see them cash in on him already.

The Hornets are in action today against rivals Luton Town.