Bradford City are expected to release Zeli Ismail this summer, as detailed in a report by the Telegraph and Argus.

The reports says the ex-Walsall and Burton Albion winger has ‘almost certainly kicked his last ball for the club’.

Ismail, who is 27 years old, is out for the season with a hamstring injury that he sustained in November.

He is out of contract this summer and it looks likely that the Bantams will let him leave for free.

In terms of other players who have entered the final months of their deals, their joint-manager Conor Sellars has said that they are waiting until the end of the campaign before making any decisions.

“It’s really important to see how we end the season,” Sellars explained. “Again, we’re still getting to know all the players and starting to delve deeper into their personalities and abilities.

“We’ve not made any decisions because if we had, we’d have had the contracts sorted by now.”

Ismail joined Bradford in June 2019 but has only played 21 times for the Yorkshire club.

He started his career at Wolves and played 12 times for their first-team, as well as having loan spells away at MK Dons, Notts County, Oxford United and Cambridge United.

The ex-England youth international also had two separate loan stints at Burton Albion from Wolves, one in League Two and the other in League One, before his parent club released him in 2016.

Ismail subsequently spent time at Bury before Walsall signed him in 2018. He was on the books with the Saddlers for a single season and managed four goals in 38 matches.

